Montana Int’l Film Festival 2018: Eclectic Curation and After-Hours Karaoke Make Year One as Natural as Nature Itself

As the energized crowd migrated from the theater to a nearby bar to toast MINT’s success, Executive Director Brian Murnion stood out on the street under the marquee, surveying the hard work that he and his incredible team had brought to fruition. He looked tired, but happy—and ready for whatever comes next. Pulling off your first film festival is no small order. It takes organization, sponsorship, commitment and a singular drive to bend the timbers into shape. MINT is off to an admirable start and shows every indication that it’ll make a name for itself, and give Montana another great festival to call its own. MM

Montana International Film Festival 2018 ran from September 14-16, 2018. Featured image: MovieMaker West Coast Editor-at-Large Greg Hamilton, (L) Oxford Film Festival Executive Director Melanie Addington, (C) and Hammer to Nail Editor-in-Chief Don Lewis (R) pull jury duty for MINT’s inaugural run.