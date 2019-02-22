Milwaukee Film Festival 2018: Cream City Hosts Cream of the Crop in Local, Awards-Contending, and Lost Silent Cinema

Milwaukee may not be the first city that jumps to mind when thinking of the film industry as a whole.

It should, however, be one of the first cities that jumps to mind when thinking of the ever-growing, and constantly flourishing, independent film industry. The city of Milwaukee has an entire world of moviemakers thriving just beneath the surface, ready to break out. And, arguably, it already has.

Like many fellow arts-minded Midwest cities, Milwaukee is a festival town, a place for people from all around to gather and celebrate the roots of Americana and the joys of the world beyond. Some of Milwaukee’s most notable celebrations include the music-based Summerfest, beer-and-sausage-heavy PolishFest and fall’s Indian Summer. Sitting next to these festivals is the expansive Milwaukee Film Festival, an all-encompassing 15-day celebration of the film industry. No matter where you are in the city, from October 18 to November 1, everyone knows which festival is this week’s talk of the town.

Each fall, the Milwaukee Film Festival provides a lengthy showcase for some of the most noteworthy cinematic achievements of the year. MFF boasts high profile screenings, from such Oscar contenders as Burning, Cold War, Shoplifters, and Madeline’s Madeline, Support the Girls, and other acclaimed American independent films of the year, to such Milwaukee-centric Spotlight presentations as Darren Foster and Cristina Costantini’s Science Fair and Carol Brandt’s Pet Names. I even got to see the long-thought-to-be-lost 1926 Japanese silent film A Page of Madness on the big screen with a live orchestral accompaniment, courtesy of Alloy Orchestra.