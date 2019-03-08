Ithaca Fantastik Film Festival 2018: Boundary-pushing International Fare Thrives Amid Foliage of Upstate New York

A sleepy college town in late fall. Changing leaves and crisp air. It’s a peaceful autumn idyll for some, a John Carpenter-esque slasher setup for others.

For the industry and genre enthusiasts gathered for the seventh annual Ithaca Fantastik Film Festival, the atmosphere is a bit of both.

Ithaca Fantastik has flourished under co-founder and artistic director Hugues Barbier, growing from three days to a week since its 2012 launch (this year’s fest ran October 26 through November 4). A picturesque five-hour drive from New York City, Ithaca presents an ideal location for weird-cinema watching, industry networking, and “leaf peeping.”

Indie theater Cinemapolis plays host as the primary venue. Between films, guests convene in the lobby to chat, work, and browse merch from independent retailers (like genre preservation house Vinegar Syndrome). The easy, centralized location facilitates the sociable atmosphere—a smaller and more relaxed version of the one-cinema format that makes some larger genre festivals (like Fantastic Fest) so effective. There are no pop-up venues, no overlapping screenings. Without the need to rush between theaters, people are free to hang out and discuss the films with colleagues. By the time the industry brunch rolls around on the final Sunday, people are laughing like old friends. Says The Rusalka director Perry Blackshear: “I’ve been to festivals where people show up to see things just to fill the time slot, but what was fun and exciting about our screening here is that every person in the audience was there to see this exact movie. It felt like I was speaking to a community of peers.”