Indie Law: Our Entertainment Law Expert Pulls Your Legal Questions From The MM Mailbag

Q: I’m in pre-production on a SAG ultra-low budget film. The first 10 minutes of the film are to be filmed in ancient China and the rest of the movie is set in modern-day L.A. I heard from a friend that SAG wouldn’t allow any filming to take place outside of the country—that it would all have to be filmed in the U.S., so we can’t film part in China. Is that true?

A: SAG-AFTRA will gladly allow any American-based producers who sign on to the union’s Basic Agreement to film anywhere in the world with their talent, assuming the rules of the Basic Agreement are observed.

Likewise, producers based outside the U.S. can also utilize SAG-AFTRA actors, provided that if those foreign producers film within the U.S. they adhere to the rules of the Basic Agreement. Alternatively, if the foreign producers are filming on foreign soil, special rules known as “GR-1,” foreign production rules will apply. SAG-AFTRA therefore makes it easy for producers—no matter where they’re based or where they plan to film—to utilize SAG-AFTRA talent.