Eye Piece: Monos DP Jasper Wolf Journeyed Into the Heart of a Colombian Jungle Never Before Captured on Film

From the moment I read Alejandro and co-writer Alexis Dos Santos’ script, I was completely taken with its exciting cinematic possibilities. Alejandro and I shot-listed the whole film up front, which established a great creative synergy between us that we maintained throughout our shoot. Besides being well-prepared, we wanted to be bold, fearless, sharp, and spontaneous—to be open to the realities of the moment, and to adapt whenever we saw opportunities to improve the material.

Defining Monos’ visual identity began with camera movement. We decided that the aforementioned river—with both its unique flow and the symbolic power of water—would be our iconic motif, the spirit of the film around which our camera moves and pacing would be centered.

We wanted Monos to be a sensory experience—to create a feeling within audiences of being physically present in each scene in a hyperrealistic way. To capture this heightened tone, we shot in wide-angle CinemaScope, which added an epic dimension to the oddly fascinating behavior of the soldiers. This shooting scheme also added a sense of weight to the harsh environment in which they’re placed, and even to their abstract set of values. Because the film treats this group of soldiers as one character in itself, we wanted our camera to be an omniscient observer of the group—not quite a human presence, but instead like a spirit, all-seeing and all-knowing, with its own conscience and point of view.