Many of the directors agree that the differences between directing for film or for TV stem from time constraints. Actress-turned-director Lea Thompson (The Goldbergs, Mom) says the hardest part about shooting The Goldbergs is that her team only has four or five days per episode. She also highlights the difficulties of balancing a variety of angles when working on a multi-camera sitcom—all while in front of a live audience with minimal time to prepare.

The Takeaway

Most TV directors don’t start out with the goal of being a television director. The opportunity often falls into their lap—or better yet, they fall into it. If you’re a moviemaker who thrives in high-energy environments, racing against the clock to beat a deadline, then TV directing might be for you. Hemphill’s collection calls for a reassessment to the old adage that TV is a “writer’s medium” and encourages future moviemakers to consider the lessons that can be gained from directing television. MM

The Art and Craft of TV Directing: Conversations with Episodic Television Directors by Jim Hemphill was published by Routledge on August 4, 2019.

This article appears in Moviemaker’s Summer 2019 issue.