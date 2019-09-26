Among the anthology’s selections is an analysis of revolutionary HBO series The Sopranos, which explores creator David Chase’s continual testing of his audiences’ willingness to keep watching as the show became darker over its six seasons. In another entry, she argues for a reassessment of glittery and light female-centric shows, arguing that the term “guilty pleasure” is a damaging descriptor that overlooks the profundity to be mined from such shows’ content. (In fact, part of Nussbaum’s motivation to write the book came after hearing a co-worker dismiss Jane the Virgin with that very term.) And despite male domination of the anti-hero trope, Nussbaum asserts the importance of such female anti-heroes as Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw and why storytellers and audiences benefit from allowing women characters to mess up, embrace flashiness and extravagance, and embody a more three-dimensional understanding of femininity.

What makes Nussbaum’s arguments so effective is her ability to philosophically explore the sweeping role TV plays in contemporary society. The book’s thought-provoking analyses are sure to make TV viewers sharper and more engaged spectators, and make storytellers more conscious of the ideas and techniques that can elevate their craft.