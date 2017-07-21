Home / Archives / Summer 2017 / Looks That Chill: Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen and Taylor Sheridan Flash Icy Glares in Our Wind River Photo Gallery

By on July 21, 2017
In MovieMaker‘s Summer 2017 issue, Jeremy Renner describes his performance as Cory Lambert in Wind River as follows: “I played [him] like a barrel of water with a slow leak… what a piece of steel would look like when you bent it against a piece of granite.”

The physical nature of that analogy was translated by Sandro Baebler in his stark, evocative portraits of Renner, co-star Elizabeth Olsen and director Taylor Sheridan, taken in Los Angeles in June 2017. Check out Baebler’s (mostly) stone-faced, windswept shots here. (Bonus points to anyone who holds their own staring contest and wins.)

Elizabeth Olsen, star of Wind River

