Loro: For a Balanced and Trusting Actor-Director Partnership, Learn to Live in Each Other’s Creative Place

PS: The irony is that Berlusconi is at the height of his power at the same time he’s at the height of his decadence. There’s a contradiction there. When making a film about someone who’s such an important part of the Italian political spectrum, I felt that although I shouldn’t necessarily be in love with our subject, I had to have at least some perverse form of attraction toward him. We needed an objective, clear-minded exploration of the man, but if we attacked him too much, we’d end up with a very sterile film. We also needed to explore the intimate, emotional sides of Berlusconi that he normally kept hidden. The script was something we had to hold on to in order to occupy the empty spaces of the character’s life, actions, and behavior.

TS: That was an adventure that brought us together. I would’ve never thought when you asked me to make a third film with you that there would be a fourth or a fifth film. I don’t know if we’re going to make another film together; I’ll leave that to chance. But in you I was lucky to find a director who asks of me what a theater audience asks of me: to live on stage, in my place. A good director sits in the director’s chair and excitedly asks you to do that. I can sense with each take and each shot that you are excited to see me and want more from me as you sit in your place.

PS: If the director requests that an actor live in his or her place, then regardless of the imagination of the director or the actor, the character will live on its own. MM

