Newport Beach Film Festival 2019: SoCal’s Center for Cinema Celebration Turns the Big 2-0 This Year

Heading into its 20th year, NBFF is expected to attract 55,000 visitors, making it the largest film festival in Southern California. About 120 feature films and 220 shorts will be screened over the course of a week.

“When you’ve got that much film,” notes Gregg Schwenk, director and CEO of the festival, “one of the great things is that you’re able to bring together a critical mass of unique voices and special perspectives.”

The program is divided into 11 categories including Documentaries, Narrative Features and Family Films. Unique to NBFF is the Action Sports Film series, which spotlights extreme sports—a nod to Newport’s surf culture. In addition to screenings, NBFF’s special events are popular. Parties are hosted in hotels minutes away from the shore. Some receptions are even aboard private yachts. This is the first year some receptions will be open to the public. The Opening Night Gala is the main attraction. Entertainment is provided by groups like Cirque du Soleil, while tastings are offered by top-tier SoCal restaurants.