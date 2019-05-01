Fest Beat: Brick Oven Pizzas and a Cinephilic Second Family Await at Edmonton International Film Festival 2019

But it wasn’t just the festival producers that made Edmonton special. Everyone from staff, crew, volunteers, and the audience itself was deeply engaged in cinema and culture. Within the environment they created, hierarchies and pretenses disappeared in favor of the enjoyment of each other’s company. We stayed up way too late and forged friendships that continue to grow today. It felt good to be part of this community whose family-like atmosphere was not just an ideal, but an ever-present reality.

As “Obini” was projected onto the same screen intended for large Hollywood productions, I quickly realized something that was very humbling: I was in the best possible company. I enjoyed watching my film as part of the short documentary program, but just as important was the feeling of being surrounded by other movie-lovers. Together, throughout the festival, we crossed the globe capturing a full spectrum of voices from feature films with A-list actors to movies like mine made on dreams and shoe strings. We were guided by a consistent vision that ran throughout. The focus was on the mind-opening experience of a compelling story regardless of its means or location. It allowed things that usually wouldn’t go together to coexist and elevate one another. EIFF’s mix of excellent films and welcoming, gifted people had a profound impact on me.

It’s changed the way that I look at festivals and the collective experience of watching films.