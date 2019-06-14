Breaking and Enterting, Part Two: A Map To Finding Feature Funding

OK, so now you’ve got that all figured out. You wrote a script and you’re ready to raise money. I’ve worked on a wide budget range—from projects that cost $20K for 90 minutes to projects that cost $1 million for 60 seconds. The disparities are huge and there are so many ways to go about it.

Traditionally, you would attach a producer who packages the film and pulls the money together from a studio or financing company. For better or worse, that was never the case on my first projects. I didn’t want to wait around for someone else who promised to do it, so I had to be directly involved in securing the financing. And while this didn’t come easily, I don’t regret doing it.

I hit the pavement looking for money. It went something like this: “Do you know someone who knows someone who knows someone who might want to invest in a feature film?” It doesn’t matter if the person has invested in films before. Get creative. It’s amazing what kind of responses you get when you start putting your project out there. One of the executive producers on my last feature was the creator of the gamePictionary. On another project, there was a dermatologist from White Plains and an Italian diplomat living in Bangladesh. I met financiers through somewhat random connections. After a year or so of building a relationship, trust, and confidence in the project, they decided to invest. Some of them I keep in close contact with, and some have gone on to invest in future projects of mine. Now, they’re like part of my family. They believed in me and gave me a chance to make something when I had very little to show, and for that I am forever grateful. So here’s the first lesson in financing: Never take it for granted.