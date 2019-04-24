50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee in 2019

Already know which audience is yours? Great, dive into this list. Don’t? Figure it out first and come back later—we’re not going anywhere. On the day you do get an invite to fest with the best of ’em, the door will open to a wealth of benefits—networking summits, intimate retreats, high-stakes pitch sessions, competition (both fierce and friendly), and last but never least, comped travel and lodging. As ever, we score each of the selected fests that follow based on how well they deliver those things and much more. While some we’ve chosen don’t include all of the above, the overall experiences they offer have earned our vote of confidence. We believe they’ll earn yours, too. — MM Editors

Key

A: Academy-qualifying



S: Screenwriting contest or competition



V: VR showcase or category



P: Pitch competition or facilitated sessions