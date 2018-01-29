Home / Archives / Series / First Draft / First Draft: Read the 2018 Oscar Nominees for Best Original and Adapted Screenplay

First Draft: Read the 2018 Oscar Nominees for Best Original and Adapted Screenplay

By on January 29, 2018
Are you aching to read and learn from the 2018 Oscar-nominated scripts? Look no further because we have them all here, along with each trailer for each film and behind-the-scenes stories about their development.

The 2018 Best Original and Adapted Screenplay nominees have been announced and the winners will be revealed during the 90th Academy Awards, which Jimmy Kimmel will host on Sunday, March 4 at 8:30pm est/5:30pm pst.

This year’s crop of nominees offers a diverse group of writers, stories, and characters. Here we feature each and every one of the nominated scripts and offer screenwriters the chance to look behind the curtain by reading the scripts and learning a little bit more about their development and how they came to be.

Scroll through to read each nominated screenplay in full.

