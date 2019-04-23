Eye Piece: DP Yorick Le Saux Mixed Digital With 35MM and Heavy Prep With On-Set Improvisation To Shoot High Life

Claire usually doesn’t like to move the camera much. Her ideas and instincts are what make her a great director. While shooting High Life, she would walk in the middle of the set as an actor would to feel the scene from inside. She can feel where the energy is, and where the best camera angles will be. She lives from the inside of a scene, so whenever she would say certain words to me, or give me even the slightest indication that I would have to follow her lead, I would. Working like this is actually pretty easy. Sometimes if your director works this way and doesn’t “feel” a scene, you might have to wait for it to come, and that takes time. But with Claire, this process usually happens very quickly. She may turn an actor around toward a different position on set, and suddenly we will agree that, “Yes—that was the angle we needed. That was the little push that will give us the feeling we’re look- ing for.” I learned a lot when working with Claire about how to exercise control and communicate intent by analyzing a scene live, as it’s being shot.

No Dead Formats