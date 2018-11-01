The Man in Bergman: A New German Cinema Pioneer’s Search for the Heart and Soul of Ingmar Bergman’s Legacy

Bergman had a lot of phobias, which he called his demons. There were demons of punctuality, demons of rage, demons of fearing insects, and so on. He was also afraid of becoming ill. But he was humorous enough to speak about these demons with a big laugh, and he embraced and touched every- body on the sets of his films to make them feel a solidarity with him.

One of my points of focus on Bergman’s life in the film is his time spent in Munich after he left Sweden due to his terrible humiliation over disputes with Swedish tax authorities. In a speech, he said, “I cannot live or work in a country which takes away my honor.” He said this even though he loved Sweden and especially his isle of Fårö, where he shot several films. Looking at the two films he made in Munich, The Serpent’s Egg and From the Life of the Marionettes, you can understand his depression, the brutal darkness he felt during that part of his life.

Bergman is of course not the only artist who ever suffered from psychiatric ailments, but he is one of the few who accepted it and spoke about it. His films are all confessional. As François Truffaut once said, “Bergman is the most autobiographical filmmaker I know.” He was sincere. He had both the capacity and the generosity to reveal all of his weaknesses. Yes, he put them in his films, but he also told us about them. That is exceptional.

Making this film was an opportunity to go through Ingmar’s films again and to question myself, my ways, and my life as a moviemaker. My hope is that by encouraging people to revisit Bergman’s filmography as I did, my film will inspire them to go in search of Bergman the man, too. MM