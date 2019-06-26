Book Review: The Art of American Screen Acting, 1912-1960

With biographies, documentaries, and podcasts telling the stories of Greta Garbo, James Cagney, and other classic film stars, some have wondered: Why pick up another book about them?

As appreciation for classic film grows, often the consensus is that “old acting” was absurd. Once Marlon Brando’s arrival sparked a thirst for realism, to some, he made the work of his predecessors seem lesser than. Callahan could not stand that narrative, so he documented the work of those supposedly lesser-than stars with two cocked fists. The Art of American Screen Acting, 1912-1960 sounds like a textbook, but within is a passionate, sometimes conflicted, defense of early American screen acting.

Each chapter is dedicated to an actor, starting with silent film star Lillian Gish and closing with Brando protegé James Dean. Callahan finds the book’s pulse in his conflicted defense of pre-Brando actors—often demonstrating the worth of said actors by highlighting performances he says are as vulnerable as Brando’s. The Art of American Screen Acting starts by revering stars of old for their disinterest in realism, yet argues for their greatness by hailing their realism in their most memorable star turns.

The book also dips into many genres. Tidbits on Katherine Hepburn’s ambiguous sexuality or Cary Grant’s asylum- committed mother will satisfy You Must Remember This fans. For those in search of prose, Callahan’s writing matches the energy of his subject; one sentence that compares Cagney’s acting to that of a man “searching for a life jacket on a stormy sea,” electrifies as much as a Cagney performance.