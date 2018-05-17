Embracing Your Inner Masochist: WIP Your Project Into Shape With Work-in-Progress Screenings

The logistical hurdle of finding a space is no small feat. But not all work-in-progress screenings need take place in a bona fide theater. Find a friend with a projector and a backyard, or gather in the spacious living room of a friend who owns a large flatscreen TV. The medium is not unimportant, but it remains secondary to the physical act of getting people together with the intention of viewing and discussing your work.

The Order of Business

Lipmans runs the actions of his post-screening discussions with a precision that recalls the Divine Liturgy. Before the discussion commences, the audience fills out a questionnaire in its entirety, to prevent opinions expressed during the discussion from influencing others’ written responses. Then the discussion takes place. If someone expresses a strong opinion, Lipman asks the others to mark down whether they agree or not. Other WIP ringmasters might opt for a show of hands. After the discussion, viewers use space at the bottom of the sheet for any additional thoughts that might’ve come to mind as a result of the discussion.

Majority Rules (Until it Doesn’t)

Bing Liu, director of the Sundance award-winning documentary Minding the Gap, hosted over 20 rough cut screenings beginning earlier in the process than most while he was still shooting footage. Getting feedback in this fashion “helped inform what I was trying to do with the film. Actually the decision to put myself in the film came out of a rough cut screening,” Liu explains. When particular feedback seems to be pulling you in multiple directions leaving you more confused than before, Bing recalls this advice from his executive producer: “If everyone at your rough cut screening is saying something similar, you should pay attention to it. If one or two people are saying it, take it with a grain of salt. And if the room is divided on something, that could be a good thing.”

Take Note: No Notes

Liu has begun requesting that viewers avoid taking notes. “You should watch the film as an audience member rather than taking notes, because that’s not how you would watch a film in a theater,” he explains. While the no-notes rule might prevent someone from documenting a very specific quibble, the benefit is that it allows them to soak in the movie uninterrupted, absorbing the piece whole, as it was intended. This leads to greater clarity and more informed opinions in post-screening conversations. “That’s the point,” Liu adds. “We want to focus on the big things the audience doesn’t have to take notes to remember.”

Diversify Your Test Crowd

It’s important to have a clear understanding of the intended audience for your project, and ensure you screen it for them. Logic dictates a proposed crossover hit be tested in front of a crossover audience. But the truth remains that we often surround ourselves with like-minded people who share common interests. It takes effort to reach outside this pool.

Lipman adds, “You’ll go to a screening and everybody is already a moviemaker. That is not a goal for my new film Between Two Cinemas. I want the film to be able to speak to a wider audience, so I bring in different people. Some might be scholars, historians, journalists; there might be filmmakers, people in the industry, or even people with no background in film at all. I want people in the room who I consider to be part of the community I hope will like the film.”

If you’re motivated and have the infrastructure to host multiple WIP screenings of your work, your dear friend who’s been to all them is going to view a new version differently than someone experiencing it for the first time. Keep those fresh eyes fresh! Should you have the luxury of institutional support, use it as a resource for corralling outside perspectives. Liu took advantage of his Sundance Institute Documentary Fund support to allow them to bring new faces into the fold, even hosting a screening in their L.A. office.

Control the Room