Things I’ve Learned as a Moviemaker: Richard Dreyfuss

1. The fact that we want to make the same movie over and over again is bad. Making movies today is the story of how you can create sequel after sequel after sequel. That’s why, in the last couple of years, I’ve realized that I don’t endorse acting or moviemaking as I used to anymore. I guess I just won the “Old Codger Award.”

2. Most moviemakers’ ambitions are too small. They don’t really attempt to create something unique, and they should! They’re corporate-minded and terrified of any attempt to break new ground. That’s why you’re more apt to see “sequel number four” get made before anything else. To work with Steven Spielberg when I did was to catch him at his most courageous. But for the most part, even the young directors who make their own movies today want to make their next film to resemble the film they just made.

3. If you’re thinking of taking a project, always ask for the same thing: a creative and relaxed atmosphere. That’s something that’s in the hands of the director, even when you know there’s always going to be an 800-pound gorilla somewhere on set. You want to keep the set light and fun.