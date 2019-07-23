The 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World, 2019

Think it’s easy being cool? Think again.

According to author Raymond Benson, no less than Sean “007” Connery had to secure his role as James Bond by agreeing to be tutored in “the ways of being dapper, witty, and above all, cool.” Coolness is a synonym for effortlessness,and if they can see you sweat the battle is lost. With that in mind, the festivals in our latest edition of the 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World have all gained a reputation for putting on a graceful, seemingly-effortless showcase—one that elides the hard work, ingenuity, and planning invested by their founders and artistic directors. In most cases these impresarios would prefer to remain Oz-like, behind the curtain, and allow you, the patron, to feel like the gamma rays of pure cinema pulsing through your body at their event sprang up as naturally as a Brooklyn block party.

The ’90s marketing term “coolhunter” never quite got off the ground—except in William Gibson novels—but it would be aptly applied to the eight taste-forecasting industry panelists we’ve wrangled to provide (blind) insights about our chosen festivals. These insiders run the gamut from moviemakers, actors, and novelists to fest directors, film journos, and publicists, each immersed in festival culture and able to separate wheat from chaff when it comes to a quality, forward-looking fest experience, rather than one that feels labored, repetitive, or past its cultural sell-by date. Of course, coolness really comes down to taste and taste isn’t quantifiable. How much value-add you ascribe to a film if you’re watching it on a decommissioned Army base or lounging by the rooftop pool of a NYC hotel with a view of the Meatpacking District competing for your attention is on you. For some of us, it’s still all about the celluloid, distractions be damned. For others, cool- ness is inseparable from conscience in these times, and a festival’s merits are bound up in its progressive bona fides—the causes it’s endorsing or illuminating. “Cool” for some is simply something new to their experience, like a quiet, unassuming doc festival in a former Soviet Bloc country. For others, all things being equal, well…who wouldn’t choose the fest that’s frequented and occasionally guest-curated by John Waters? Let the cool-hunting commence. —Ryan Stewart

2019 Panel of Cool