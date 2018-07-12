A Proper Collaboration: Joaquin Phoenix and Gus Van Sant’s Big Step Forward in Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot

Menu Moviemaking -Acting -Cinematography -Directing -Distribution -Editing -Producing -Screenwriting -Other --Documentary Current Issue -MovieMaker 25th Anniversary -MM Guide 2018 -Summer 2017 -Spring 2017 -Winter 2017 Series -Cinema Law -Criterion Crash Course -Crossing the Line -Crowdfunder Pick -Eye Piece -Feast for the Eyes -Film School Advice -First Draft -Frame of Mind -How They Did It -Interviews -Things I’ve Learned -Under the Influence -What’s in Your Kit Festivals News Shop -2018 Guide to Making Horror Movies -2017 Guide to Making Horror Movies -2016 Guide to Making Horror Movies -Guide to Smartphone Moviemaking -Back Issues MMPS About -Advertising -Careers -Contact -Find MM on Newsstands -Internships -Partners -Subscribe