Quiz: How Well Do You Know Quentin Tarantino Movies?
Always at the center of controversy, Quentin Tarantino packs his films with incredible imagery, fantastic dialogue and violence that has won him scores of fans and critics alike.
You may claim to be his biggest fan, but how well do you know his films? Can you determine from a single frame if the film is Pulp Fiction or Django Unchained?
SHARE with your friends to see if they can beat your score! MM
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
- Summer 2017
- Spring 2017
- Winter 2017
- Guide 2017
- Fall 2016
Michael
August 18, 2017 at 3:40 pm
One of the all time greats in directing, sure there are many others Hitchcock, Kazan, Woody, Kubrick, etc.