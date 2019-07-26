Hollywood Ending: Quentin Tarantino on Making Movies, Finding Love, and Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Ironically enough, what ends up moving those generations increasingly distanced from “the movies” off of the couch to see Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood might be that it’s a movie about movies. Indeed, the tale of Tarantino’s early ’90s entry into the filmmaking fray has been etched into American mythology as if it were its own movie about movies: high school drop-out turns his self-education as a full-time video store clerk into a game-changing, life-changing Hollywood career. In the same way that the sampling and remixing of hip-hop’s pioneer producers opened fans’ fresh ears to their jazz, funk, and soul ancestry, so have Tarantino’s post-modernist pastiches served as gateway drugs that lead viewers to discover the director’s heaviest influences: American exploitation, Asian extremity, French New Wave, Italian neorealism and surrealism, and quite literally everything in between. His new film isn’t the first set in the turbulent time of 1969, but its story—of a television star, his stunt double, and their struggles to find footing in a radically changing Hollywood—might be the only one that could bring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt together to shepherd stubborn stay-at-home Netflix bingers to summer theaters. At 56, Tarantino is the guy who’s so persuasively inserted himself into pop culture as its resident movie guru that even the most casual of film-goers will pay attention (and admission) when he has something cool to show.