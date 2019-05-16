Production Diaries: Trial by Fire Director Edward Zwick and Crew Started Their Shoot by Lighting an On-Screen Inferno

Skip Cosper, who was my first AD on several movies—a very experienced man who fought in Vietnam—has an expression that goes, “No plan survives contact with the enemy.” In this case, our enemy is production.

Visualizing the decisions you’ll have to make on set is in infinitely harder than making them. You have to stretch the limits of your imagination and your storytelling before you show up, and pre-production gave us the benefit of time to do that. But whenever you start shooting, you never find anything as you had planned it. It may take way too long to complete an important take and we may have to find a shortcut. Now that we’re on set, there’s just no time to fuck around—especially on a low-budget movie like this.

Day 2