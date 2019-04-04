Peterloo: Director Mike Leigh Doesn’t Play It Safe With His 19th Century Period Drama

Somebody asked me whether Peterloo particularly references Sergei Eisenstein’s Battleship Potemkin and Akira Kurosawa. The truth is, it doesn’t. I don’t look at films as referents when I’m making my films, because in the end I’m not into pastiche. I don’t make films about films. That isn’t to say, however, that Eisenstein and Kurosawa are not there in my DNA. I’ve also read a lot of 19th century literature—some of which, such as books by Elizabeth Gaskell, resonate with the period depicted in Peterloo. When you embark on a project that’s historical in nature, one door of research opens another door, and a picture starts to form.

Most important, though, was that we had a historian, Dr. Jacqueline Riding, as part of our film crew. Somebody like that on your team will know where to look, how to select elements to include in your story, and what archives will be most useful to your research. The banners carried by activists at their public demonstration, for instance, drew from all kinds of sources that allowed our production team to recreate the actual designs on which they’re based. Looking at paintings of the so-called Regency Period of English art history, and the work of such great English caricaturists as Thomas Rowlandson, George Cruikshank, and James Gillray, was especially helpful, too, when it came to realizing how our film would depict members of the royal family.

We also had to embrace that this is a film about grassroots politics, and we knew that intelligent audiences would have to be able to go along with that. That meant exploring different levels and nuances to our “radical” characters. There are the middle-class radicals—respectable, cautious. Then, there are the young, working-class radicals, who really want a revolution. Peterloo depicts a time in English history when the memory of the French Revolution cast a shadow across everything, and served as an inspiration to these radicals. A lot of the various speeches given in the film draw from actual speeches that were given, to tell the story of how the government’s fear of revolution was what motivated them most.