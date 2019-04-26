Home / Archives / News / NewFilmmakers LA: Jessie Lee, Maria Alvarez, and More

NewFilmmakers LA: Jessie Lee, Maria Alvarez, and More

By on April 26, 2019
This new installment of our series of NewFilmmakers LA interviews features conversations about movies directed by the above filmmakers, as well as Lauren Fitzgerald, Maggie Levin, and Pearl Gluck.

NewFilmmakers LA (NFMLA) is a non-profit organization designed to showcase the innovative works by emerging filmmakers from around the world, providing the Los Angeles community of entertainment professionals and film goers with a constant surge of monthly screening events. NFMLA provides a forum where filmmakers can be recognized for their contributions, have open audience discussions about their projects and connect with industry professionals for insight on distribution, production, acquisition and representation.

Check out five of their wide-ranging conversations in the videos here:

