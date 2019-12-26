Clemency, the new death-row drama from Chinonye Chukwu, captures executions with unnerving accuracy. I shook through most of the movie, because it brought back memories I don’t think about very often, of witnessing an execution in Arizona in 1998.

The film stars Alfre Woodard as Bernadine Williams, a prison warden who wants to carry out executions with respect and dignity for the condemned. Aldis Hodge plays Anthony Woods, an inmate whose impending death weighs on her conscience.

Clemency avoids every cliche of death-penalty films. There’s no racist warden, or assurance to the audience that the condemned man in innocent. The prison isn’t a dreary dungeon. No one nurtures a pet rat.

Watching the film, I could smell the fresh, almost sugary air of the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, where I watched Jose Roberto Villafuerte die on April 22, 1998. I was there as a media witness: a 22-year-old reporter for The Associated Press. The process was smooth. Villafuerte died hours after the state Board of Executive Clemency voted 4-1 against commuting his death sentence. (I remember spotting a note that one member of the board wrote to another during the hearing: “We are going to be on TV!”)

There was nothing to do between the afternoon clemency hearing and the midnight execution, so I went for a jog around Florence. The town was as orderly as the prison. I remember passing a Mexican restaurant where a PR person for the prison was having dinner with some other reporters. I remember a nice snack tray back at the prison, with good grapes and cheese and crackers.

When it was time for Villafuerte to die, we stood with the other witnesses in a viewing room. I remember the room having elevated steps, so everyone could see. A curtain opened. The IV was already in Villafuerte’s arm. He said his forgettable last words. The most violent part of Villafuerte’s death was his breathing: As he died quickly of lethal injection, he exhaled inhaled and heavily, like someone snoring.

Clemency gets all of the procedural details exactly right.

But what Clemency captures, more than any other film about the death penalty that I’ve ever seen, is that executions aren’t necessarily brutal or grotesque or circus-like. The air of the Florence prison smelled so sweet because the prison was constantly being cleaned. The grounds were pristine. Everyone was polite.

The antiseptic quality of the prison detached us from what happened there.

No one is arguing for more brutal prisons or executions. But Clemency shows how standardized many executions have become. The professional sheen helps us forget that the government is killing someone.

“The horror of the space is the mundaneness, and the emotional detachment of the space,” says the film’s director, Chinonye Chukwu. “The thing that always shocked me, the first couple times I entered a prison, is how boring it was. It was just mundane. … and I’ve been to some prisons that looked kind of like high schools. And considering what goes on in those spaces—that’s the horror right there.”

Like everyone on death row, Villafuerte was convicted of a heinous crime. He was sentenced to death for the 1983 murder of Amelia Schoville, who died of suffocation after she was left bound and gagged in Villafuerte’s Phoenix trailer. He admitted hitting her and tying her up so she wouldn’t be able to call the police. Tests showed she died of asphyxiation because of a ball of cloth lodged in her throat.

Clemency doesn’t ask whether individual prisoners deserve to die. And it sets aside, for two hours, the arguments that the death penalty is racist in its application, and that the wrongly convicted sometimes die.

Clemency removes variables from the equation as it asks us a simple question: Do we trust the government to kill?

And this question leads to another, more complicated one: Are we willing, through our votes and taxpayer dollars, to support state executions?

“Whether he did it or not not doesn’t matter. It isn’t about him committing a crime,” Hodge says. “It’s about us as a society feeling justified to commit a crime.”

Clemency, directed by Chinonye Chukwu, is in theaters Friday. You can listen to the full interviews with Chukwu, Hodge and Alfre Woodard on the latest MovieMaker Interviews podcast:

