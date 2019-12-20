Home / Archives / News / 8 The Irishman Inside Jokes and Callbacks, From David Ferrie to Don Rickles

8 The Irishman Inside Jokes and Callbacks, From David Ferrie to Don Rickles

By on December 19, 2019
The Irishman may provide Martin Scorsese’s final commentary on decades of gangster films, including his own. Anyone who remembers the parting shot of a rat in The Departed knows that Scorsese isn’t above well-deserved grace notes, Easter eggs and inside jokes at this stage of his career. Click through to see some of the Irishman inside jokes, Easter eggs and coincidences we’ve noticed in our viewings of the film, including interesting cameos by Don Rickles, David Ferrie and a certain federal prison. Very minor spoilers follow.

