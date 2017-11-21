Indie Spirit Nominations: 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards Name Their 2017 Film Picks

The Film Independent Spirit Awards announced the nominations today for the 33rd edition of the awards, which honor indie cinema with particular emphasis on low-budget moviemaking.

Out front with six nominations is Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name, with Jordan Peele’s Get Out trailing only slightly behind with five nominations in total. Of the 400 submissions this year, 44 were nominated, in an effort to “reflect the range of vitality of artist-driven, independent film,” said Film Independent President Josh Welsh. “Diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision are the hallmarks of the Film Independent Spirit Awards, and the films this year powerfully embody all those qualities.”

Film Independent—is the nonprofit behind the LA Film Festival, Film Independent Forum and Film Independent at LACMA—hands out $75,000 in grants to filmmakers, funded by sponsors Kiehl’s and Piaget. The Spirit Awards are traditionally held the day before the Oscars in Los Angeles: In 2018, this will be March 3, 2018 (The ceremony is televised on IFC, and this year is hosted by John Mulaney and Nick Kroll). Check out the full list of nominees below (click the links to go to previous MovieMaker coverage of that film or filmmaker).

Best Feature

Call Me By Your Name

Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman

The Florida Project

Producers: Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou

Get Out

Producers: Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., Sean McKittrick, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird

Producers: Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill, Scott Rudin

The Rider

Producers: Mollye Asher, Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Chloé Zhao

Best First Feature

(Award given to the director and producer)

Columbus

Director: Kogonada

Producers: Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Aaron Boyd, Giulia Caruso, Ki Jin Kim, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz

Ingrid Goes West

Director: Matt Spicer

Producers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White

Menashe

Director/Producer: Joshua Z. Weinstein

Producers: Yoni Brook, Traci Carlson, Daniel Finkelman, Alex Lipschultz

Oh Lucy!

Director/Producer: Atsuko Hirayanagi

Producers: Jessica Elbaum, Yukie Kito, Han West

Patti Cake$

Director: Geremy Jasper

Producers: Chris Columbus, Michael Gottwald, Dan Janvey, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Noah Stahl, Rodrigo Teixeira

John Cassavetes Award

“Given to the best feature made for under $500,000.”

Dayveon

Writer/Director/Producer: Amman Abbasi

Writer: Steven Reneau

Producers: Lachion Buckingham, Alexander Uhlmann

A Ghost Story

Writer/Director: David Lowery

Producers: Adam Donaghey, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston

Life and Nothing More

Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza

Producers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos

Most Beautiful Island

Writer/Director/Producer: Ana Asensio

Producers: Larry Fessenden, Noah Greenberg, Chadd Harbold, Jenn Wexler

The Transfiguration

Writer/Director: Michael O’Shea

Producer: Susan Leber

Best Director

Sean Baker

The Florida Project

Jonas Carpignano

A Ciambra

Luca Guadagnino

Call Me by Your Name

Jordan Peele

Get Out

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Good Time

Chloé Zhao

The Rider

Best Screenplay

Greta Gerwig

Lady Bird

Azazel Jacobs

The Lovers

Martin McDonagh

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jordan Peele

Get Out

Mike White

Beatriz at Dinner

Best First Screenplay

Kris Avedisian

Story By: Kyle Espeleta, Jesse Wakeman

Donald Cried

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani

The Big Sick

Ingrid Jungermann

Women Who Kill

Kogonada

Columbus

David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer

Ingrid Goes West

Best Cinematography

Thimios Bakatakis

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Elisha Christian

Columbus

Hélène Louvart

Beach Rats

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom

Call Me By Your Name

Joshua James Richards

The Rider

Best Editing

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie

Good Time

Walter Fasano

Call Me by Your Name

Alex O’Flinn

The Rider

Gregory Plotkin

Get Out

Tatiana S. Riegel

I, Tonya

Best Female Lead

Salma Hayek

Beatriz at Dinner

Frances McDormand

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie

I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan

Lady Bird

Shinobu Terajima

Oh Lucy!

Regina Williams

Life and Nothing More

Best Male Lead

Timothée Chalamet

Call Me By Your Name

Harris Dickinson

Beach Rats

James Franco

The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya

Get Out

Robert Pattinson

Good Time

Best Supporting Female

Holly Hunter

The Big Sick

Allison Janney

I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf

Lady Bird

Lois Smith

Marjorie Prime

Taliah Lennice Webster

Good Time

Best Supporting Male

Nnamdi Asomugha

Crown Heights

Armie Hammer

Call Me By Your Name

Barry Keoghan

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Sam Rockwell

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Benny Safdie

Good Time

Robert Altman Award

Mudbound

Director: Dee Rees

Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram

Ensemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan

Best Documentary

The Departure

Director/Producer: Lana Wilson

Faces Places

Directors: Agnés Varda, JR

Producer: Rosalie Varda

Last Men in Aleppo

Director: Feras Fayyad

Producers: Kareem Abeed, Søeren Steen Jespersen, Stefan Kloos

Motherland

Director/Producer: Ramona S. Diaz

Producer: Rey Cuerdo

Quest

Director: Jonathan Olshefski

Producer: Sabrina Schmidt Gordon

Best International Film

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

France

Director: Robin Campillo

A Fantastic Woman

Chile

Director: Sebastián Lelio

I Am Not a Witch

Zambia

Director: Rungano Nyoni

Lady Macbeth

U.K.

Director: William Oldroyd

Loveless

Russia

Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev

Bonnie Award

“Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the inaugural Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.”

So Yong Kim

Lynn Shelton

Chloé Zhao

Jeep Truer Than Fiction Award

“The 23rd annual Truer Than Fiction Award, funded by the Jeep brand, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by the Jeep brand.”

Shevaun Mizrahi

Director of Distant Constellation

Jonathan Olshefski

Director of Quest

Jeff Unay

Director of The Cage Fighter

Kiehl’s Someone To Watch Award

“The 24th annual Someone to Watch Award, funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851.”

Amman Abbasi

Director of Dayveon

Justin Chon

Director of Gook

Kevin Phillips

Director of Super Dark Times

Piaget Producers Award

“The 21st annual Producers Award, funded by Piaget, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Piaget.”

Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim

Ben LeClair

Summer Shelton MM

