Are you an indie moviemaker kept up at night by one nagging legal question that you worry will derail your upcoming production?

Rest easy: We’re here to field your questions. A few lucky readers will have their burning Indie Law inquiries in our upcoming Summer 2019 print issue. So run, don’t walk, to our comments section below, email us at assistant[at]moviemaker.com with the subject line “Indie Law Mailbag,” or reply to us on Twitter @moviemakermag. MM

Check out our archive of previous Cinema Law articles here. Image courtesy of Shutterstock.