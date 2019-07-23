How They Did It: Seamless Stunt Work and Smartly Drawn Shot Lists Fueled The Mountaintop Sequence in Midsommar

Jumping-Off Point

When it comes to stunts, something can always go wrong, so you try to take as many precautions as you can. For certain shots, we minimized risk by avoiding having our stunt actors jump simply for our main actors’ benefit when it wasn’t required. In these instances, I would clap my clapboard in order to give our main actors the correct timing of the jump—at which point they would react.

When it came time to get more complicated shots of the sequence, the ramp also enabled our main actors to react to something real, since we could now shoot our stunt actors— not dummies—jumping off of it on wires. Of course, we spent a lot of our budget making all of this achievable, so it was ultimately very safe. But actually, our main actors did step up to the precipice, too… again, on wires, but it was very brave of them. (I could’ve done it in solidarity, but I didn’t.)