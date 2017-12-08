How They Did It: Casting and Directing Animals Requires Exhaustive, and Loving, Preparation, Says Bullet Head Director

Bullet Head is a thriller, and an action film, and a crime story—but, above all, it is a love letter to animals.

It isn’t about career criminals, or about a dog a bad man trained to fight. It’s about what the two have in common, and what we all have in common with them. It’s a movie about conditioning, and whether it’s ever too late to overcome your conditioning and become something more than you’ve been taught to believe you are. It’s an idea that means a lot to me, one that’s been with me for almost nine years in one form or another.

Making a love letter to animals has a pretty predictable top line production challenge. When the movie was at last set up, and I made the full mental pivot from writer to director-producer, here’s what I saw: We had almost 50 pages of animal work, requiring five Presa Canarios, a poodle, a Jack Russell, an Alsatian, a pair of Dogo Argentinos, a dozen pitbulls, and an adorable mixed breed dog named Bimbo, and that’s just the canine players. In addition to our dog pack, we had a rabbit, a yellow hen and five chicks, a cow, and a whole lot of fish. (I wanted a dozen pigeons, too, but I let that one go for the sake of my beloved UPM’s sanity.)

Dog Training = Production Training

A really good animal trainer can do incredible things given the time. But as is so often the case, between the complexities of matching human schedules, and the usual logistical considerations of production, our prep schedule would be a quarter of what many trainers would ask for something so complex. Less prep means slower production days, but even with the incredible cast and six producers working to get us what we needed, we quickly realized we’d have to cut a week from our schedule to make the numbers work. Still, with an incredible team of humans and animals, we were able to shoot those pages safely and as they’d been envisioned.

Here’s how we did it. To start, let me go back a bit.

When I was in my 20s I had the fortune to work as a dog trainer. Nothing fancy, just basic obedience work, but I loved it. No clients are happier to see you than dogs, because, as I learned to understand, good dog training is essentially just a focused kind of play that has a purpose. The more I thought about it, the more sense it made. Dogs are pack animals, just like we are. And when pack animals are given a purpose—a cause, or a goal—especially one that is shared by the rest of the pack, and satisfying in itself. (We can do the most incredible things.)

That time as a trainer proved invaluable for Bullet Head, not because I was proficient with the type of training needed for this film—which was leagues beyond my own basic knowledge—, but because of the basic knowledge itself. Going back to the initial draft a decade ago, I knew what a director could expect a dog and trainer team to accomplish, and I knew what he couldn’t. With that in mind, as often as possible, I tried to write sequences involving dogs by stringing together safe, executable behaviors I knew could be achieved without dragging production to a halt. That meant running, barking, jumping, sniffing, stopping on a mark, and throwing looks from one point to another.

The animal team at Nu Boyana Studios in Sofia Bulgaria, where we made the film, led by two young trainers both named Venci (affectionately referred to as “The Vencis”), had a lot of experience with this kind of work and were very confident about executing those behaviors. But, for all the action in Bullet Head, there are also intimate emotional scenes, where our human cast and our animal cast would be doing equally heavy dramatic lifting.

Animal Character Work

This called for something animal trainers call, “character work.” There is drive training, where natural drives—to chase a moving target, for instance—are used to create a sequence. And then there is character work, or touch training, where an animal and trainer engage in an intimate collaboration to represent nuanced emotional interactions—in a room full of people, with lights on and camera rolling, and in a way that can be replicated if we miss it the first time. The list of trainers who can accomplish this is a very small one. And there are no shortcuts. It’s about friendship. An animal and a trainer need to have such a close bond they can work as one.

Enter Lead Trainer, Jon Van Dyke. Jon has been working with animals for 30 years. He has worked with big cats, reptiles, horses… Jon is as professional as trainers come. Upon meeting him, you quickly understand that he is as passionate about the animals he works with as he is about the work, and that was critical to me. Jon had both the skill and the sensitivity I was hoping for, and he was as excited about the opportunities the script provided as I was.

Our mission to cast our canine hero, De Niro, had been as challenging as finding our lead trainer had been. We had very specific requirements, physically and anthropomorphically—our De Niro not only needed to be both striking in size and strength and athletic enough to perform complex action set pieces, he needed the capacity to convey both abject animal ferocity, as well as a wisdom and complexity beyond our own. He would have to be able to transform from an antagonist to a protagonist, as the story shifted our view of him from monster to mirror.

Our search ended with a dog named Han Solo. I was working in Budapest when a member of the Nu Boyana team told me he thought he might have found our canine star not far from where I was, so an old friend and I packed into his girlfriend’s car and went for a road trip to meet him. We arrived not to some faceless kennel but to the home of Han’s owner, Zoltan Kiss. With the translation help of my friend and Zoltan’s son, Roland, we hit it off, and I didn’t need to speak Hungarian to understand that Zoli and Roland felt about their dogs the same way I’d felt about mine. They’re family. And he took care of them like he would his own children.

As Han came out to meet us, I could not stop grinning. He was everything I had hoped for. He was stunning and regal and beautiful, and he was as warm and welcoming as Zoli and Roland. Presa Canarios are sometimes described as one-owner dogs—extremely loyal and loving to their families, but not always accepting of newcomers. Han, while as physically capable as any dog I’d ever encountered, was secure and calm. We played together in the grass and he slobbered all over me, grinning like I was. His head was half again as big as mine, and he had a presence that just stopped you in your tracks. He was incredible. He was a star. Just as Adrien was so clearly our Stacy, John our Walker, Antonio our Blue, and Rory our Gage—this was our De Niro. And just when I thought I couldn’t be luckier, Zoli brought out another member of his pack, a slightly smaller Presa named Ademar, who would become Han’s main double.

Jon began to work with Han and Ademar as soon as he arrived in Sofia, moving the dogs into his apartment so they could build their friendship and strengthen their bond 24 hours a day. During that time, Nu Boyana’s animal team continued casting and training our numerous other animals. Our producers brought Jon’s assistant trainer Chandra out to help he and Zoli and Roland the Vencis create more complex scenes that would require multiple trainers, and the Nu Boyana team added a spectacular third Presa to the team, named Curly.

Curly wasn’t as social as Han and Ademar, so he wasn’t a candidate to work directly with our actors in the main unit, but he loved to chase and charge and jump, and he had experience doing schutzhund protection work, so he was a perfect fit for our Second Unit stunt team.

Within days, Curly was gleefully taking down doubles in sleeves, Ademar was leaping six-foot gaps without a moment’s hesitation, and Jon and Han were partners in crime. Han and Ademar, and nearly all the other animals, had had no prior experience with this kind of training, and to see them totally exhilarated as they accomplished goal after goal was an astounding thing to see. Every day I would see our pack of animals and humans growing together, relationships blooming, trust increasing, ideas and skills shared between cultures and species.

For all the incredible work, we still had a lot to do, and our first shoot day was coming up fast. Working closely with the animal team, the AD department and UPM moved mountains, juggling location avails and construction schedules and a dozen other moving parts to buy the animal team as much time as possible to work by shifting as many of the more complex sequences as possible as far back into the shoot as they could. I still can hardly believe the scheduling magic AD Hristo Dimitrov was able to achieve without compromising other departments.

And then day one was upon us. The animal scenes came up fast, each one bringing completely new challenges—but one by one, the animals and their trainers rose to overcome them.

The fact that our actors were all huge animal lovers was an incredible advantage. Adrien and Han became so close I sometimes felt like he was part of Jon’s department—helping Jon and Chandra by guiding Han’s focus back to him if a shift in attention from one point to another was needed, or using his tone of voice to help Han understand the emotional atmosphere of a scene. Actors like those in our cast are fundamentally generous—always looking out for their scene partners and working together to help everyone reach the place we all want to go, and the way they worked with the animals made that commitment even more unmistakably clear.

As we worked on the main unit, Second Unit Director Diyan “Dido” Hristov worked with Curly and the Vencis on shots that didn’t require our actors or demanded stunt doubles, and Jon and Chandra and Han and Ademar would slide to Second Unit whenever they could leave main unit to help. I’d never had the luxury of more than a single day of second unit photography, so having a team as sophisticated as Nu Boyana’s for six was invaluable. Adding Jon’s expertise to that already formidable team meant we got everything I needed to build the scenes.

As our final day ended with the last shot of the movie, I was overjoyed. The whole team was as excited as I was. We had shared a purpose, and we all pushed together toward that common goal—and we had done it, animal cast and human cast and crew as one pack.

After working on a movie for nine years, there’s something almost surreal about seeing it come to life. There are these moments, again and again, where you’re there at the monitors watching as these men and women and animals, who have invested in this vision and given their faith and their sweat and their trust and their partnership, and everything just sort of comes together in this harmony you could only accurately describe as grace. There’s this feeling then that just pores out of you as you see the fruits of all the hard work and passion so many of your partners have put into this thing that started with a few neurons firing in your little head. It’s gratitude, because that thing you worked so hard on for so long doesn’t belong to you anymore.

It belongs to your pack. MM

Bullet Head opened in select theaters and On Demand December 8, 2017, courtesy of Saban Films.

