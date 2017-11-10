Flicks 4 Change 2017 Preview: Co-Founder James Hawthorn on What Hot-Button Issues the Fest Will Tackle

With a bevy of film festivals chasing the attention of urban dwellers in just about every metropolitan area, how does a festival stand out?

When James Hawthorn and Andrew Steel co-founded Flicks 4 Change a short year ago, they were worried less about these commercial implications and more focused on inspiring actual change. With a strong philosophy rooted in the convictions that positive social change begins from the ground up with you and me, and that art holds an unlimited capacity to change the world, Flicks 4 Change is ambitiously branching out in its second year. It’s doing this by facilitating direct channels between talented filmmakers and non-profits who possess the infrastructure to empower content creators. Opening this Sunday November 12 at the Boomtown Brewery in the Arts District, Los Angeles, Hawthorn and Steel have curated the perfect environment for Angelenos itching to get involved and engage with one another over a craft beer, all the while viewing some great shorts.

Caleb Hammond, MovieMaker Magazine (MM): How is the festival growing in only its second year?

James Hawthorn (JH): The biggest difference between this year and last year is realizing what we had in terms of potential. We want to give humanitarian filmmakers a platform to have their voices heard, and we want to benefit nonprofit organizations that are doing good work. But, more importantly, we really want to connect difference makers with people who want to make a difference. A big part of our festival is having our nonprofit partners there to have some sort of interactive experience that they can engage our audience with. We hope that when people see these films that they become aware of issues they didn’t know about it will impact them emotionally and inspire them to get involved. That’s the thing that’s changed the most: How the festival has turned into something that’s a spark for grassroots activism. That’s our goal moving forward with everything we look at doing when it comes to partnerships is to try to achieve that goal. I’ve been thinking about this quote from John F. Kennedy: “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” When we look at all of the things that are going on in the world today, it requires people from different backgrounds and political ideologies coming together and saying, “We can all agree that pediatric cancer sucks. We can all agree that we can do better in the way that we treat animals to feed ourselves.”

There’s a whole slew of issues that transcend political ideology and differences between our backgrounds. My goal is to use art to bring people together to make a real difference.

MM: What programming are you excited about this year?

JH: When we white-boarded our program and looked at all the different films that we are going to show–the order, the sequence, what films on what nights–we realized that out of the 30-35 shorts that we’re showing, we’re covering 20 different socially conscious topics. The focus themes for opening night are veteran’s affairs, domestic violence, sex trafficking and individual activism. On Monday night we’re looking at different topics that some might not realize are social issues, like social media–communicating with one another finding news there, image, all of that. It greatly affects our ability to make an impact in the world and the way that we behave in the world. We are showing some films that poke fun and look at that. We even have a film that looks at online dating in your 80s. That’s something that a lot of people are surprised about. We have a number of films that are actually somewhat comedic. We take a funny look at these issues, because sometimes through laughter you can get people to look at issues with a new kind of energy. It can spark new and creative ideas.

MM: There are a lot of film festivals in the States, and even here in Los Angeles. What was the genesis of this festival with you and Andrew Steel of this last year, and what brought you together to start this fest?

JH: Andrew and I are actors first. We met at an event and he told me he had this idea for a film festival. We really understood the power of storytelling to affect people and potentially change lives. There are other nonprofit film festivals out there. As far as we know we’re the only festival that only shows films that feature include pressing social issues. Then the fact that we look to involve so many different nonprofit partners and benefit through revenue shares on ticket sales and things like that. That really makes us stand out. We’re asking the audience to get involved. But to do that we have to put our money where our mouth is, and even though we’re running on essentially a shoestring budget and are fiscally sponsored by a nonprofit ourselves, we have to lead by example. That’s what makes our festival unique. The way we look to help other nonprofits execute their mission and help elevate humanitarian filmmakers by giving them the exposure they so desperately deserve and need.

MM: Highlight a few of the films that you’re really passionate about this year?

JH: On opening night I’m really excited about a film called Running On Empty. It involves a veteran who was wounded and comes back with PTSD and was really battling with these powerful meds. He was a zombie. Meanwhile, one of his best friends committed suicide. I don’t want to give away too many spoilers, but I’ll just say he ran across 3,600 miles across America and raised $400,000 to help soldiers with PTSD and depression. I look at that film and I see the social themes of activism, personal responsibility, bringing light to veteran’s affairs. Twenty-two veterans commit suicide a day. It’s an astonishing number. That film is so well done and so inspiring. If you don’t watch that and want to step up and tackle an issue that bothers you, I don’t know what will make you want to get out and do it. He just does it. So that’s a film that I love.

We also have this incredible film about addiction and incarceration. It’s very tragic. It deals with this prison that let this poor young father die. He had a serious injury and was addicted to opiates. It also raises questions of our culture of medication and big pharmaceutical and the way that we treat sick patients. [The father] was caught with possession of opiates and his family didn’t bail him out. They were afraid they were going to lose him, so they let him stay in jail while he was coming off of opiates. He was on video camera the whole time, essentially dying from dehydration and he was calling out and requesting an IV. They came in and said we only do that in serious cases.

We have a really cool animated film that deals with disability. We have this other one that deals with Harley Quinn and the theme of Joker and Harley Quinn, and they use that to shed light on domestic violence. What’s really exciting to me is filmmakers using different styles and genres of storytelling to shed light on topics that are sometimes tough and uncomfortable to talk about.It’s a different way to get people’s attention and impact people. So films that use alternative styles and genres, I’m excited to say we have a lot of those in our program highlights.

MM: I attended the San Diego Underground Film Festival a couple months ago. When you think “underground film” you sometimes think serious, pretentious. They had a humorous short block with really funny movies and that was everybody’s favorite block. Who’s to say experimental films don’t have to be serious? It’s nice when genres are flipped.

JH: They don’t all have to be that try-hard artistic that loses their audience. They don’t have to be that—they can just be good. They can use traditional or well-known topics or themes and twist them in way that grabs your attention. I think that’s what makes it really exciting. The fact that we have panel discussions afterwards with the heads of nonprofits, the audience, the filmmakers themselves who are activists, it makes for a really cool feature that other festivals don’t necessarily have. They have panel discussions with filmmakers. What do we do about these issues given in this film? We have people on the panel that are making a difference, changing laws and have actually succeeded engaging with our filmmakers and our audience. We love to have that.

Audience interactivity is huge to us. We’re trying to create a community where people can connect and get involved and stay involved year-round. After the festival we will have all these different ways for people that come to our festival and download the app to connect with our nonprofit partners. One example is to sign up and raise money for pediatric cancer by running the LA marathon or half marathon. There’s all these ways for people to get involved. They see a film or an interesting topic that moves them. We’re going to give them a way through the app to become an active member of our Flicks4Change community.

The audience will be voting in real time on their favorite films each night through the app. Based on the number people that are there each night, there will be a percentage vote and we’ll have a couple audience choice awards. We really want our audience to be an active part of the community. We’re hosting it in a brewery for a reason. Not because we couldn’t get a theater, but because sometimes when you go to a theater there’s expectation of passivity. You turn down the lights, you don’t talk to anybody around you, you watch the film, you have your private experience and you go home. We want everybody on the same level in a friendly open space and environment. We have couches out front that can seat 32 people. We just want it to feel like a town hall vibe so that people are encouraged to participate. That’s a very deliberate decision that we made in our brand and who we want to be. We really want people to feel like they’re part of the community and we want watching the film to be the first step, not the first and only step in their experience with us.