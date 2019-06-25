Flash Forward: For Wild Rose Star Jessie Buckley, the Best Characters Are Those See the World Differently From the Rest

First came Michael Pearce’s acclaimed thriller Beast, which premiered in the Toronto International Film Festival’s prestigious Platform competition in 2017. In what Variety called a “remarkable lead performance,” Buckley played Moll, an emotionally troubled young woman sheltered on the small island of Jersey by her overbearing mother. That is, until she falls madly in love with a new rebel in town—someone the towns-folk believe may actually be a serial killer. It was a role about as far removed from the grandly performative traditions of musical theater as possible, relying instead on a painfully quiet and internalized longing.

But just as Buckley’s history as a singer probably didn’t prepare anyone for her tensely reserved turn in Beast, those who only know her from that film certainly won’t be ready for her explosive, show-stopping performance in Tom Harper’s new film Wild Rose. There Buckley plays Rose-Lynn, a young woman in Glasgow trying to overcome her history of bad choices—and a recent prison stint—and get to Nashville to live her dream of being a country singer.