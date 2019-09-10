Festival Beat: Timeless Titles Grow Old But Never Die at TCM Classic Film Festival 2019

Another subdivision of the far-reaching fest operated as a long-running tribute to 20th Century Fox, screening everything from the first Best Picture-winner Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans— or first-and-only winner of Best Unique and Artistic Picture, if you’re a stickler about that kind of thing—to the ’80s gem Working Girl, to a 70mm screening of The Sound of Music. With the recent purchase of Fox by Disney, it was a bittersweet tribute—both a celebration and some form of elegy. Everything screened at TCM Fest is of a bygone era, but this section displayed an era whose place as a thing of the past is still settling in. Fox as we knew it may be no more, but Marilyn Monroe’s performance of Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend will forever be timeless.

Down the street from the historic TCL Chinese Theatre, at the recently-purchased-by-Netflix Egyptian Theatre, there are the nitrate screenings which remain the most unique attraction at the fest. Beyond the possibility of death by incineration in a movie theater, there is an indescribable thrill to viewing a luminous nitrate print on the big screen. This year’s selections provided lesser-known gems such as Jean Negulesco’s Road House and the Betty Grable and June Haver-headed The Dolly Sisters. And there was the Technicolor splendor of the demented DeMille classic Samson and Delilah. “Good” may not be the operative word when describing this biblical epic but, in a theater full of classic film fans, “electric” may be the more fitting description.

A special addition to the festival was the Legion Theater at Post 43. A slightly longer walk from the fest headquarters on Hollywood Boulevard, the recently renovated Legion is a gorgeous locale: The only historic theater in Hollywood owned and operated by veterans, it’s undergone a major transformation into a state-of-the-art cinema and event venue. Seeing a wartime classic like Sergeant York at such an important gathering place for vets made it feel like the only environment that the Howard Hawks-directed film should ever be seen in.