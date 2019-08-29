Festival Beat: Elevated Programming Makes Jury Duty Fun at Mammoth Lakes Film Festival 2019

MLFF’s great projection may be taken for granted more than its great programming, but it’s not every day that a U.S. Forest Service lodge is transformed into a formidable film forum—one whose consummate sound and picture presentation enriched my enjoyment of each film’s distinct world. The expertly equipped auditorium had me sticking around to visit other worlds, too—a whole galaxy’s worth, imagined by the myriad moviemakers who showcased their stuff in MLFF’s stellar shorts blocks. One of my favorites delivered projection in a different, yet equally absorbing manner: Ryan Betschart and Rachel Nakawatase’s “A Collection of Attempts In Astral Travel” lulled me into hypnosis with its abstract riff on the paranormal practice of astral projection, coated with kaleidoscopic colors and adorned with an oboe-infected original score. And, as if to enter the void of light opened up by that film, I reached into the cosmos a little further still while watching Matthew Wade’s “Eyes at the Specter Glass,” a mesmerizing, space-bound spectacle of light and sound that moved with such patience and pulsated at such high frequency that I worried the screen had developed a mind of its own.

In the after-hours of the closing night party, I at last hitched a ride with some newfound friends to Mammoth’s hot springs for a pitch-dark dip. And as I wriggled my toes into the thermal well’s scalding clay floor, I wondered if maybe all that cosmic curation was just prepping me for my farewell to the fest: one last round of star-gazing in the best seat for miles, under the great screen in the sky. MM

The 2020 Mammoth Lakes Film Festival will be held May 20-24, 2020. Featured image photograph by Miles Weaver, courtesy of Mammoth Lakes Film Festival.