Festival Beat: Deep in the Heart Film Festival Hosts Seminars on Super-8 Shooting and Tours Through the Town’s Top Film Locations

DITH’s shorts blocks are rated and grouped with a central theme, so you know what you’re getting into. Want to see an “R”-rated block with a monster theme? It’s on the schedule. A “G”-rated block of kid-friendly films? No problem. My neo-noir sci-fi film, Sonny Vicious, was in the block “Our Twisted World” of “un inching films that explore the darker side of life.”

And the fest isn’t just three days of stellar films. Sprinkled between the blocks is a series of panels that allow aspiring actors and moviemakers to hear from industry leaders and glean their secrets to success. The “Acting in Texas” panel featured Linda McAlister of the prestigious agency Linda McAlister Talent, and a group of working actors that have been featured on such shows as Breaking Bad and Murder Made Me Famous.

Kodak sponsored “The Super 8 Camera Workshop” that covered a brief history of 8mm cameras, what film stock is still available, and a peek at the new 8mm camera in development. Very retro, and very cool.

For me, the highlight of DITH was the Waco Location Tour, sponsored by the Waco Film Commission. Forty or so moviemakers rode around town looking at diverse, film-friendly locations— from a western village to the gorgeous Oakwood Cemetery that dates back to 1878. Waco wants you to film in their city. They’ve hosted Where the Heart Is with Natalie Portman, The Tree of Life with Brad Pitt and Jessica Chastain, and The Old Man & the Gun starring Robert Redford. Fixer Upper, one of the most popular shows on HGTV, has almost single-handedly revitalized their downtown.