Festival Beat: Cannes Film Festival 2019

Our project, One of a Kind, already had European co-producers, so our main objective was attaching an international sales agent. Given the prestige of the program, the crème de la crème requested meetings with us, so I can tell you with great certainty that Cinéfondation takes good care of its moviemakers.

This year, Cannes’ main festival center, the Palais des Festival, was plastered with a giant official poster of Agnès Varda peering through a camera atop a platform during her shoot of La Pointe Courte. The Palais is a multi-story expanse of a theater with perhaps one of the best exhibitions on one side, featuring a river of a red carpet and multiple lines of gowned attendees. (If you’re watching any of the screenings at the Palais past 6 p.m., you’re required to wear a tux and a gown. No exceptions!)

One important thing to remember: Getting your photo on the red carpet at Cannes will be a fight. Not only can you not take selfies—you cannot ask anyone to take your photo on the carpet either. Ushers and guards will immediately approach and snub you if you try. Getting into the films is also its own art, replete with a minimum one-hour lining procedure. (Make sure you’re standing in the right line to begin with.) Once inside, watching a film in the Palais is serious business. People applaud when the logo is revealed ahead of the films and extended standing ovations are common. By the time my screening of Diego Maradona, director Asif Kapadia’s documentary on the great Argentine football player’s life, ended at 1 a.m., people were still festive in their heavy gowns!