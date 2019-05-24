Festival Beat: International Auteur Works and Surreal Live Performances at Küstendorf Film and Music Festival 2019

The Contemporary Trends section of Küstendorf often looks to Cannes and other major world film festivals to help curate this specific part of the program. Italy, with its proud tradition of cinema, has also enjoyed something of a resurgence over the past few years, with directors including Matteo Garrone and Paolo Sorrentino (previous guests at the festival) dazzling the world with their unique and powerful stories. Garrone’s Dogman was presented this year—up on the big screen, where it needs to be seen—and newcomer Marcello Fonte, who was awarded Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018, was in attendance. Alice Rohrwacher’s highly acclaimed Italian magical realist fable, Happy as Lazzaro, was represented by actors Sergi López, Adriano Tardiolo, and Luca Chikovani.

The New Authors section of the festival again included work from Croatian-born, Montenegrin-raised Ivan Salatić. Salatić’s documentary/fiction hybrids are homages to locales, using hypnotic compositions that he populates with actors and non-actors. His carefully composed cinematography feels inspired by photorealist painters, and his work has addressed such social issues as income inequality and homelessness. Inspired by the real-life shuttering of the Bijela Shipyard in Montenegro, his first feature film You Have the Night (2018) uses the mountainous Adriatic seaport to explore the lives of a group of people left stranded, broken, and destitute.