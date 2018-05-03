Exclusive: Andover Examines Love, Death and Resurrection (Video)

There is nothing as permanent as death and there is no desire as strong as the desire to transcend death.

Within the trappings of a science fiction comedy, director Scott Perlman (Going to Pot) explores one grieving scientist’s desire to bring a lost loved one back from the grave. Not just back, but back exactly as she was, the same person that he loved and the same person that he lost. With heavy doses of science and comedy, Perlman’s new film is a darkly humorous and strangely romantic look at how far we will go to try to solve that which cannot be solved.

In this exclusive clip from Andover, Professor Slope (Jonathan Silverman, Weekend at Bernie’s) revels in his obsession with cloning his deceased wife to resurrect her from the dead. After numerous failures, he has begun to loose his grasp on the purpose of his experiments, communicating his warped views on life to fellow scientist Emma (Scout Taylor-Compton, Halloween).

In addition to Silverman and Taylor-Compton, Andover also stars Jennifer Finnigan (The Bold and the Beautiful), Beth Grant (No Country for Old Men), Bai Ling (The Crow), Steven Bauer (Ray Donovan), with Richard Kind (Argo), and Richard Portnow (Trumbo), and Angela Kinsey (The Office). MM

Andover opens in theaters May 4, 2018, and on VOD and Digital HD July 17, 2018, courtesy of Gravitas Ventures. Video courtesy of Gravitas Ventures.

