How can Emperor Palpatine be alive? It’s no spoiler to say that the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker final trailer, released weeks ago, strongly hinted that the hated emperor is still alive, despite his apparent death in Return of the Jedi, 36 years ago.

So while this story won’t reveal anything about the plot of Rise of Skywalker—even whether Emperor Palpatine is in it—it will try to explain why the possibility that Emperor Palpatine is still alive isn’t as ridiculous a notion as it might seem on its ghastly pale face.

First, a refresher: Emperor Palpatine is a terrible person known for his beautiful yellow eyes, cool robe, and ability to shoot crackly lightning lasers from his hands. In Return of the Jedi, Darth Vader saves his son, Luke Skywalker, from the Emperor’s crackle-lasers by throwing Palpatine down one of the countless, uncovered, deep metal chasms that are all over the Star Wars universe, especially in fully operational Death Stars.

Mist and energy bursts follow the Emperor’s plunge. As we all know, in the language of film, in 1983, a long fall followed by mist and energy bursts indicated death. And so, for the last 36 years, Star Wars fans have slept soundly, secure in our certainty of Palpatine’s death.

And yet: That Rise of Skywalker trailer features beloved actor-with-a-hard-name-to-spell Ian McDiarmid, who has played Emperor Palpatine since Return of the Jedi, saying in his creaky Emperor voice: “Long have I waited. And now, you’re coming together is your undoing.”

Chilling. But how could he still be uttering such chilling utterances so chillingly after all this time, and all those 1983 special effects?

McDiarmid himself told USA Today in 2013 that he asked George Lucas if his character was dead, and that Lucas answered, “Yes, he is. Absolutely dead.” So Diarmid assumed the Emperor couldn’t have survived, “unless of course he’d been clever enough to clone himself.”

So there you have it. The clone of Emperor Palpatine could be the one chillingly uttering those dastardly warnings.

There is another… possible explanation. But, as with the mystery of why Baby Yoda already has Jedi powers, some Star Wars fans aren’t going to like it.

Because, once again, the answer lies in the prequels—which some fans prefer to forget.

During a scene in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith that is set at an opera—screenwriters, if you need to write potentially dull expository dialogue, try to set it somewhere exciting, like an opera—Palpatine tries to woo the future Darth Vader, Anakin Skywalker, by telling him about a Sith legend.

“Darth Plagueis was a dark lord of the Sith so powerful and so wise he could use the Force to influence the midichlorians to create life,” Palpatine explains. “He had such a knowledge of the dark side he could even keep the ones he cared about from dying. … The dark side of the force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural.”

So there you have it. Emperor Palpatine may have had so much knowledge of the dark side he could even keep the ones he cared about from dying. And of course, being a very bad dude, he cares most about himself.

If you’re wondering, “what are midichlorians?” you’re unfortunately going to need to read this.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now. Warning: It’s midichlorian count is off the charts.