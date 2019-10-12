(Spoiler warning: This contains El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie spoilers. Don’t read on if you haven’t seen it. There are also six-year-old spoilers about Breaking Bad.)

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan doesn’t leave many loose ends. When his writer’s room placed a machine gun in Walter White’s trunk at the start of the show’s final season, there was no question it would kill a lot of people by the finale — call it Chekhov’s machine gun. Gilligan’s brand-new film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, resolves some of the few remaining mysteries left over from Breaking Bad– but not all of them.

El Camino feels at times like a very pleasurable aside, the answer to the first question anyone’s likely to have after hearing of Walter White’s criminal legend: But what happened to his partner, Jesse?

El Camino is what happened. Of course it solves the mystery of Jesse Pinkman—last seen racing via El Camino from a Nazi meth compound—but it also resolves several other questions Gilligan uncharacteristically left hanging at the end of Breaking Bad. Here are some mysteries El Camino solves, and some mysteries El Camino doesn’t solve.