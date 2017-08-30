Docs Galore: The International Documentary Association Announces the Lineup of This Year’s Screening Series

The International Documentary Association, an organization dedicated to supporting nonfiction moviemaking and fostering a thriving culture surrounding doc production, is back with its free annual screening series.

This fall’s iteration will kick off on September 13 at The Landmark in Los Angeles and features an award-winning roster, including the haunting God Knows Where I Am and Yance Ford’s Strong Island.

From the press release:

Films selected for the IDA Documentary Screening Series receive exclusive access to an audience of tastemakers and documentary lovers. In addition to reaching the general public during the Awards season, the series brings some of the year’s most acclaimed documentary films to voting members of industry guilds and organizations.

“Documentary filmmakers are at the forefront of what’s happening in the world, training their cameras on global conflict or the arena of big ideas,” says IDA Executive Director Simon Kilmurry. “This year’s screenings take us from the battlefields of Syria to the far reaching implications of climate change to the historical underpinnings of our contemporary political situation. And we also have a movie about cats.”

Screenings will take place at The Landmark in Los Angeles from September through November. All screenings are free to the public with first seating opportunities offered to IDA members and guild members. Each screening will conclude with a moderated Q&A.

Unless otherwise noted, all screenings will begin at 7:30pm. As the lineup for the Series continues to evolve the updated schedule will be available at www.documentary.org/screenings. The current lineup of the Screening Series at The Landmark in Los Angeles is as follows:

9/13 – Strong Island (director: Yance Ford)

9/14 – Trophy (directors: Christina Clusiau, Shaul Schwarz)

9/18 – Icarus (director: Bryan Fogel)

9/19 – Intent To Destroy (director: Joe Berlinger)

9/21 – City of Ghosts (director: Matthew Heineman)

9/26 – New York Times Op-Docs: 116 Cameras (director: Davina Pardo), Alone (director: Garrett Bradley), The Aria of Cauliflower Brown (director: Tim Grant), Perfectly Normal (director: Joris Debeij), Ten Meter Tower (directors: Maximilien Van Aertryck and Axel Danielson)

9/27 – Swim Team (director: Lara Stolman)

9/28 – God Knows Where I Am (directors: Todd Wider, Jedd Wider)

10/3 – Cries From Syria (director: Evgeny Afineevsky)

10/4 – Jane (director: Brett Morgen)

10/10 – I Called Him Morgan (director: Kasper Collin)

10/12 – Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman (directors: John Hoffman, Susan Froemke, Beth Aala)

10/16 – One Of Us (directors: Heidi Ewing, Rachel Grady)

10/17 – The Work (directors: Gethin Aldous, Jairus McLeary)

10/18 – Oklahoma City (director: Barak Goodman)

10/19 – Long Strange Trip (director: Amir Bar-Lev)

10/23 – Finding Oscar (director: Ryan Suffern)

10/24 – Atomic Homefront (director: Rebecca Cammisa)

10/25 – LA 92 (directors: Dan Lindsay, TJ Martin)

11/1 – Dolores (director: Peter Bratt)

11/2 – Abacus: Small Enough To Jail (director: Steve James)

11/6 – Kedi (director: Ceyda Torun)

11/7 – Chasing Coral (director: Jeff Orlowski)

11/8 – Motherland (director: Ramona S. Diaz)

11/9 – Arthur Miller: Writer (director: Rebecca Miller)

11/14 – The Final Year (director: Greg Barker)

11/15 – Unrest (director: Jennifer Brea)

11/16 – Nobody Speak (director: Brian Knappenberger) MM

The International Documentary Association’s screening series will run at The Landmark in Los Angeles Sept. 13–Nov. 16. For more information about the IDA, visit www.documentary.org.

