Cannes Film Festival 2018: Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz, Kristen Stewart, and More in Our Portrait Gallery

What do red carpet selfies, Netflix films, and pre-premiere advance screenings have in common? They were all roundly banned at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, May 8-19, 2018.

What remained this year were a slate of socially conscious features such as A.B. Shawky’s Yomeddine, Lee Chang-dong’s Burning, Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, and Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Palme d’Or-winning Shoplifters; a public demonstration demanding gender equality and the closing of the male/female pay gap in the film industry led by Jury President Cate Blanchett, French auteur Agnès Varda, and many more; and a bevy of moviemakers and screen stars who posted up along the Promenade de la Croisette to rep in- and out-of-competition features alike.

One person not deterred by the festival’s severance of cellphone self-portraits: MovieMaker photographer Fabrice Dall’Anese, who captured these intimate shoreside shots of Everybody Knows co-stars Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, a sand-sodden Sofia Boutella (star of Gaspar Noé’s Climax), a parched Mads Mikkelsen (star of Joe Penna’s Arctic) cooling off with some ice water, and competition jury member Kristen Stewart overlooking the palm trees by the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès as she considered whom to award that coveted Palme d’Or. Scroll through for those and many more. —Max Weinstein