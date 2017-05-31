Cannes Film Festival 2017: Charlize Theron, David Lynch, Will Smith and More in Our Red Carpet Gallery

Stars aligned at the 70th anniversary edition of Cannes Film Festival, May 17-28, 2017.

It was a typically eventful time in the South of France this year—starting with a kerfuffle about Netflix that led to the amendment of festival rules, which will bar the entry of films distributed by that streaming service at future editions. Awards made headlines, too, with an unusual tie for best screenplay (sharing the honor were Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou for The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and Lynne Ramsay for You Were Never Really Here), and Sofia Coppola becoming just the second female Best Director winner in all seven decades (after Yuliya Solntseva for The Story of the Flaming Years in 1961) with The Beguiled.

Our festival photographer Fabrice Dall’Anese spent some time on the red carpet, which sees—let’s face it—as much action as the screens do. His unexpectedly intimate portraits include competition jury members (jury president Pedro Almodóvar, Jessica Chastain, Will Smith), Best Actress award-winner Diane Kruger, The Beguiled co-stars Colin Farrell and Elle Fanning, David Lynch (who screened episodes from Twin Peaks: The Return to an adoring audience as part of Cannes’ special 70th anniversary program), and even Arnold Schwarzenegger, frolicking barefoot in those famously blue Riviera waters. Enjoy, and say au revoir to La Croisette for another year. MM