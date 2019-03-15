Pictures Worth a Thousand Jobs: Netflix’s Blockbuster Deal with ABQ Studios is Poised to Bring Thousands of Jobs to New Mexico

In fact, New Mexico has already seen a huge increase in the film industry as a whole—not just Netflix productions. “Netflix is honoring the contracts that were already in place with studios,” Keyes says, clarifying that Netflix would still be allowing third party studios to work in these facilties. Companies are looking to the state for the long haul and, with Netflix building this new home away from home, New Mexico is going to see a huge spike in production. Of course, with that comes an influx of jobs, and this is exciting news for moviemakers.

Thanks to the election of film-friendly Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico’s attractive incentive program will likely stay in place, and the caps will probably increase in 2019. A primary benefit will be the training of New Mexico locals to work in the industry. Several programs currently in place to give job opportunities to locals will be expanding this year, including the S-CAP (Student Conference Award Program), as well as apprenticeship programs and highly skilled trainee programs. One major program to be implemented is a training program for locals, which will function as rigorous preparation for students seeking entry into the film industry. According to Keyes, Albuquerque Film Office has “met with CNM (Central New Mexico Community College), and UNM (University of New Mexico), to find ways to funnel these students into the film industry.” The question they’re focused on is how these students can get jobs right out of school. The Albuquerque Film Office and Netflix are working with the New Mexico-based film union, IATSE Local 480, to see what crew positions are needed. “What we have too many of and what we don’t have enough of,” Keyes adds.