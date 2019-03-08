Brooklyn’s Better: Lytehouse Studio Offers Cutting-Edge Production Facilities Without Skyline-High Manhattan Rates

Madeline’s Madeline writer-director Josephine Decker chimes in: “The streets are wider. The people are slightly more spread out,” Decker says. “And if you need to get a bunch of child pirates riding bicycles, this is an easy place to do it. Especially in Red Hook.”

Brooklyn’s rangier landscape, more diverse population and aesthetics, and mitigated tactical challenges (including a notoriously simpler permitting system) seem to make it a better choice for indie moviemakers.

Located in East Williamsburg, Lytehouse is primed to enjoy the spoils of this cultural shift from a Manhattan to a Brooklyn state of mind. Founders Helene Safdie and Ira Levy have built a full-service production agency for photo, video, film, creative and art direction—pre-and post-production—from the ground up. They boast 4,000 square feet of unobstructed space, 20-foot ceilings, direct drive-in access on the ground floor with full turns, and rooftop space looking off as far out as the East Village and Queens.

Lytehouse is fully furnished to handle e-commerce, brand content, and production from strategizing creative design, hiring talent and crew, and wrapping up post-production through project handoff. The studio is centrally located in the thick of what every subject we interviewed referred to as, “where all my film friends live.” New York is thriving, Brooklyn is experiencing a sort of “golden age,” and Lytehouse aims to be in the thick of this scene for many years to come. MM

This article appears in MovieMaker’s Winter 2019 issue.