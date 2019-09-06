Book Review: The Filmmaker’s Eye: The Language of the Lens (The Power of Lenses and the Expressive Cinematic Image)

In Gustavo Mercado’s newest book, The Filmmaker’s Eye: The Language of the Lens, the award-winning independent moviemaker turned professor explores the powers and capabilities of the camera lens.

Mercado explains that as moviemaking technology has advanced over the past 20 to 30 years, people’s ability to get professional-grade equipment has become easier than ever.

Language of the Lens examines how lenses have captured every emotion, theme, and moment on screen by exploring their storytelling power. In addition to a section dedicated to the technical concepts of the camera lens, such as field of view, lens speed, and depth of field, Mercado branches out beyond the technical lingo by connecting the actions of the lens to its effects on a story. To achieve this, the book is broken up into six sections.