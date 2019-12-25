Want to watch a few beautiful moments of the best Latin American cinema of the last decade? MovieMaker contributor Carlos Aguilar and Conor Holt, his co-host on the One Week Only podcast, have put together highlights of over 50 of the most important Latin American films released from 2010 to 2019, from After Lucia to Young and Wild. Here’s Carlos Aguilar:

The 2010s saw a surge in film production across Latin America, which meant a diversification in the stories. The decade witnessed a rise in prominence for directors like Pablo Larraín, Gabriel Mascaro, Sebastián Lelio, Ciro Guerra, the emergence of new voices such Kleber Mendonça Filho, Alonzo Ruizpalacios, Tatiana Huezo, Jayro Bustamante, Lila Avilés, José María Cabral, and even new outstanding works from celebrated masters Lucrecia Martel, Alfonso Cuarón, and Patricio Guzmán.

Films from the region earned multiple Academy Awards, and emerged victorious from many of the world’s top film festivals, proving that the region’s cinema won’t be ignored any longer. This small homage only captures highlights from a fraction of the hundreds of Latin American films that comprise this decade’s remarkable output.

This video, from the One Week Only YouTube page, features the following films:

After Lucia, Ana & Bruno, El Angel, Anina, Aquarius, Araby, Birds of Passage, Boy and the World, The Chambermaid, The Chosen Ones, The Club, Club Sandwich, Cocote, Devil’s Freedom, The Distinguished Citizen, Embrace of the Serpent, A Fantastic Woman, Feriado, La Flor, From Afar, Gloria, The Golden Dream, The Good Girls, Good Manners, The Heiresses, Heli , Hermia & Helena, The Human Surge, Invasion, Invisible Life , Jauja, Miss Bala , Museo, Monos, Neighboring Sounds, Neon Bull, Neruda, No, Nostalgia for the Light , Our Time, The Perfect Dictatorship, Post Tenebras Lux , Red Princesses, Retablo, Roma, Temblores, Tempestad, Tigers Are Not Afraid, The Tiniest Place, Too Late to Die Young, The Untamed, Wild Tales , The Wolf House, Woodpeckers, and Young and Wild.