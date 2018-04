Screenwriters are the first to step forward when called upon to deliver their often thankless, solitary labor, and they still tend to be the last ones invited to the party.

No matter—we’re bringing the party straight to this year’s brightest and boldest, as we shine a light on 25 script scribes pushing their craft to new heights. We’ve again joined forces with Austin Film Festival (AFF)—that rare forum where writers get as much glory as they give story—to round up our third annual class of screen dramatists just beginning their ascension. Keep these aces on your radar—and buy ‘em a drink when you see them at that party.

(List presented in no particular order.)